NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital settles improper billing allegations

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has agreed to pay $801,000 to resolve allegations that two radiology practices improperly billed federal healthcare programs for images used in image-guided radiation therapy treatments.

Radiation Therapist Associates and Leading Edge Radiation Oncology Services, which are no longer operating, provided oncology to Brooklyn communities, according to a Jan. 25 Justice Department news release. RTA was a physician practice located within Methodist Hospital and operated under a contract with a predecessor of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. LEROS was operated by an overlapping group of physicians and was a joint venture with the predecessor of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Between 2012 and 2018, RTA and LEROS allegedly billed for images that were either not reviewed or were not timely reviewed, according to the release. An investigation also found that RTA submitted upcoded claims in some instances.

The United States will receive about $695,000 of the settlement and New York will receive $106,000. The funds will go to the Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare programs.