Physician sues Virginia medical center over retaliation claims

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center is being sued by Timothy Hardy, MD, a gynecologist who alleged that his hospital privileges had been revoked after he made complaints that the center put "economics" before patient care, the Virginian-Pilot reported Jan. 18.

Dr. Hardy, who runs the Virginia Beach, Va.-based Atlantic GYN practice, is seeking reinstatement of his hospital privileges and an undisclosed amount in damages in the lawsuit, the publication reported.

The hospital reportedly notified Dr. Hardy that his medical staff privileges were being removed in August 2021. The notice was given to Dr. Hardy after he continuously questioned hospital management, a complaint said, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

A hearing requested by Dr. Hardy was held two months later before an ad hoc committee, where Dr. Hardy made claims against two hospital employees and a contracted agent suggesting they were biased against him due to their employment and financial relations with the hospital.

The committee sided with the hospital. Dr. Hardy appealed to the governing board, which backed the committee's decision.

Dr. Hardy's lawsuit claims the committee's decision hurt his reputation and employment opportunities, and has caused him emotional distress and financial losses. Dr. Hardy also accused the hospital of meddling with his efforts to get privileges at other facilities.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare told Becker's in a statement that it is unable to comment on ongoing litigation.