73 patients sue California physician, hospital for assault

A California physician and Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach are facing a civil lawsuit from 73 former patients who allege they were sexual abused, NBC affiliate KNBC reported Jan. 25.

William Thompson IV, MD, an infectious disease specialist, is accused of molesting patients during visits at his Newport Beach office and the hospital. According to the lawsuit, he specialized in LGBTQ care.

The former patients allege Dr. Thompson assaulted them under the pretext of providing medical care by performing medically unnecessary prostate exams. The patients also accuse Hoag Hospital of ignoring complaints and failing to investigate.

"Hoag condemns the conduct alleged against Dr. William Thompson in the recent lawsuit and recognizes the courage it takes for former patients to come forward," the hospital said in a statement shared with the news outlet. "Dr. Thompson operated an independent medical practice and was not employed by Hoag or its affiliates. He had clinical privileges at Hoag Hospital which were summarily suspended by the medical staff following the filing of criminal charges against him. We recognize that the legal process must take its course and we will continue to cooperate in all respects with the ongoing criminal proceedings against Dr. Thompson."

Dr. Thompson was arrested in September and faces 20 felony counts related to assaulting patients. His court hearing will take place March 15.