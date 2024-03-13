10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a federal judge dismissing a trademark lawsuit from NYU Langone to proposed class-action suits rolling in against Change Healthcare, here are 10 healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements Becker's has reported since March 1:

1. NewYork-Presbyterian/Brooklyn Methodist Hospital agreed to pay $17.3 million to resolve allegations it paid kickbacks to physicians using its chemotherapy infusion center.

2. The Federal Trade Commission and 10 states are suing a "sham" cancer charity and its operator for deceiving donors and funneling profits into its own pockets.

3. A Washington county court dismissed a lawsuit filed against UW Medicine that accused the Seattle-based system of losing a patient's tumor before it could be tested for cancer.

4. A nurse filed a lawsuit against her former employer, PeaceHealth, alleging the Vancouver, Wash.-based system failed to provide 30-minute meal breaks because of understaffing.

5. Lawsuits have started rolling in against UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare over the cyberattack that has crippled hospitals, physician practices and pharmacies around the country.

6. Six women who received ultrasounds between 2020 and 2022 at Sutter Health's Memorial Hospital in Los Banos, Calif., allege an ultrasound technician sexually assaulted them. Despite complaints and two police investigations. The women filed a lawsuit against Sutter and the technician.

7. A federal judge dismissed a trademark lawsuit brought by New York City-based NYU Langone Health System and NYU Langone Hospitals against New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health regarding the use of the color purple and other elements in Northwell's marketing and advertisements.

8. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced that the state has been granted a $5 million prejudgment remedy in its lawsuit against the owners of the Stone Academy nursing school, after its abrupt closure without warning in February 2023.

9. As Dallas-based Steward Health Care's financial troubles linger at its hospitals in states like Massachusetts and Utah, the health system is now facing lawsuits pertaining to some of its Florida hospitals.

10. The family of a man who died at Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.) filed a lawsuit against the hospital, claiming delayed care and negligence contributed to his death.