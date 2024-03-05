6 patients accuse Sutter Health technician of sexual assault

Six women who received ultrasounds between 2020 and 2022 at Sutter Health's Memorial Hospital in Los Banos, Calif., allege an ultrasound technician sexually assaulted them. Despite complaints and two police investigations, the technician remained employed, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Henry Nweke was reportedly the only on-duty ultrasound technician at the Sutter hospital overnight.

The women filed a lawsuit against Sutter and Mr. Nweke and are seeking financial compensation.

In their accounts of interactions with Mr. Nweke, one victim told The Chronicle the technician simulated sex with the ultrasound probe, another said he touched her breasts unnecessarily during what was supposed to be an ultrasound of her liver.

Two women immediately contacted police following their ultrasound procedures with Mr. Nweke, but reports on those investigations found that the claims against him were "unsubstantiated," according to The Chronicle.

Following the accounts, Mr. Nweke was placed on leave temporarily two times, but after both instances was able to return to work without additional oversight.

In court documents, Mr. Nweke denies the allegations. However, Sutter Health confirmed to Becker's he is no longer employed at the hospital or any other Sutter facility.

"We investigate concerns raised regarding an employee's conduct. We take appropriate action as soon as possible," a Sutter Health spokesperson told Becker's. "Our commitment to patient privacy and related legal requirements prevents us from giving specific information. We can state Mr. Neweke no longer works at Memorial Hospital Los Banos or at any Sutter facilities."