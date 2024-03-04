Connecticut awarded $5M prejudgment remedy from defunct nursing school

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced March 4 that the state has been granted a $5 million prejudgment remedy in its lawsuit against the owners of Stone Academy, after its abrupt closure without warning in February 2023.

The state filed its lawsuit July 13.

In her March 2 prejudgment, the presiding Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis wrote, "The court finds that the State has established probable cause that it will prevail on its causes of action based on the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act as to the defendants. … The actions of the PJR defendants constituted unfair and deceptive acts and practices … and said defendants acted knowingly such that there is probable cause that the plaintiff will prevail."

"The magnitude of this prejudgment remedy and the strong words in this decision send a clear message to Stone Academy and its owners — you knowingly broke the law, you harmed students, and you will be held accountable," Mr. Tong stated in the news release. "We are demanding millions of dollars in penalties and recovery of ill-gotten gains, and we're going to fight for every measure of justice possible."

Stone Academy closed after failing to address multiple compliance issues. A subsequent state report found 76% of student credits were invalid due to multiple unqualified instructors and improper adherence to recording clinical hours.

Students are also suing Stone Academy and its owners. The same presiding judge issued a prejudgment remedy of $5 million on the students' behalf in December.