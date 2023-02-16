Startup that searches EHRs for clinical trial patients contracts with 10 academic medical centers

Clinetic, a health tech startup that identifies patients for clinical trials via EHRs, has contracted with 10 top academic medical centers.

The collaborations comprise more than 65 hospitals and 2,300 care sites across 12 states.

"I've enjoyed having Clinetic as a research collaborator," said Allan Kirk, MD, PhD, chair of surgery at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, in a Feb. 15 Clinetic news release. "Their software broadens the reach for research coordinators, reducing the burden of trial enrollment. It has helped facilitate identification of appropriate trial participants while facilitating greater visibility into the diversity of our study populations."