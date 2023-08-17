Stanford CEO joins board of healthcare startup builder

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care CEO and President David Entwistle is joining the board of directors of healthcare innovation company and startup builder Redesign Health.

Redesign Health builds and scales healthcare startups and then recruits funders to lead. Since 2018, the company has created 50 companies, according to an Aug. 17 Redesign Health news release.

During his time as Stanford Health Care CEO, Mr. Entwistle completed the new Stanford Medicine Hospital and led the health system's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"David is an uncommonly effective leader, who understands what it takes to make an impact in healthcare," Brett Shaheen, CEO of Redesign Health, said in the news release. "I'm confident his deep industry knowledge and wealth of experience will advance our mission of delivering a new innovation model in healthcare — helping to create a more equitable, accessible, affordable and high quality experience for all."