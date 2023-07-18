Data platform backed by Kaiser Permanente merges with competitor

Bluesight, a data analytics company backed by Kaiser Permanente Ventures, has acquired competitor Medacist after an investment from private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Bluesight and Medacist provide medication management and drug diversion software platforms for more than 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. Bluesight has raised nearly $50 million, including from the venture capital arms of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Health.

"Technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, are digitizing healthcare and driving demand for software innovations in medication management," said Bluesight co-founder and CEO Kevin MacDonald, who will lead the new company, in a July 17 news release. Health system pharmacies are looking for solutions that lower costs, increase efficiency, and improve compliance."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.