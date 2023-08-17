Paige, Ohio State University partner on AI cancer diagnosis study

Artificial intelligence company Paige partnered with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and its affiliated community hospitals to study the effectiveness of diagnosing cancer with AI tools.

Wexner will use Paige's FDA-approved AI-powered pathology algorithm — Paige Prostate Suite — to analyze the changes in prostate cancer diagnoses when AI is utilized. The multiarm clinical utility and health economics study will focus on how AI tools can improve the accuracy, efficiency and costs surrounding diagnosing cancer in a community hospital setting.

Paige Prostate Suite has demonstrated success in enhancing prostate cancer detection, and the study will examine how the tool helps general surgical pathologists detect, grade and quantify prostate cancers. The study will account for patient treatment and management pathways, subspecialist access and level of confidence in traditional and AI-assisted diagnosis, according to an Aug. 17 press release from Paige.