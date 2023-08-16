OSF to create virtual reality platform

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is creating a virtual reality platform to help combat opioid overdose deaths.

The platform, dubbed Virtual Reality Embedded Naloxone Training, uses augmented reality training to help train people on how to use naloxone, according to an Aug. 14 press release from OSF.

"The mixed-reality portion of this being physical and virtual, will combine the actual spray device and a manikin so that people can practice the actual physical spraying with a manikin as well as having this virtual world that is valuable at the same time," said Scott Barrows, director of the OSF Innovation Design Lab.