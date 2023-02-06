Mount Sinai debuts neuroinformatics program to analyze data on brain diseases

New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has debuted a neuroinformatics program to help care for people with brain diseases.

The Neurometabolomics and Neuroinformatics Core will use analytics tools like mass spectrometry, spectrophotometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to determine how inherited metabolic diseases affect the nervous system and contribute to disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and addiction.

The program will also assist scientists from other organizations. "After performing the pertinent experiments in their own labs, they can submit samples to our core for processing, data analysis, visualization, interpretation and mathematical modeling," said Mount Sinai pediatric neurologist Isaac Marin-Valencia, MD, in a Feb. 2 news release.