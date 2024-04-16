MemorialCare expands AI documentation tool rollout

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare is expanding the use of a generative AI tool for clinical documentation to its physicians across southern California.

The tool, made by tech company Abridge, is connected to the health system's Epic workflow and aims to reduce documentation burden while bringing back the human connection between clinicians and patients, according to an April 16 news release from Abridge.

"I have never seen such an immediate impact from a technology solution. Abridge is saving our providers up to 10 minutes per visit. For the first time in years, one of our clinicians finally had time to both eat and read a journal during lunch," Tanya Dansky, MD, senior medical director of MemorialCare Medical Group, said in the news release.

Abridge's gen AI technology has also been installed at other health systems including Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System, and Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.