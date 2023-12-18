Kaiser funds 5 AI projects

The Coordinating Center of the Augmented Intelligence in Medicine and Healthcare Initiative by Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is funding five healthcare organization's research projects focused on using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

Recipients of the grants, backed by funds from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, are receiving up to $750,000, according to a Dec. 18 news release from Kaiser.

Here are the five healthcare organizations receiving funding from Kaiser:

Cesar Termulo, MD: Parkland Health (Dallas)

David Ouyang, MD: The Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Sivasubramanium Bhavani, MD: Emory University (Atlanta)

Fatima Munoz, MD: Centro de Salud de la Comunidad de San Ysidro (San Diego)

Peter J. Embí, MD: Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)





