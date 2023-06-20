Illumina launches new innovation, venture studio

Illumina Ventures, a healthcare innovation venture firm partnered with life sciences company Illumina, launched Illumina Ventures Lab, an accelerator program that will work with early-stage companies in the life sciences industry.

Since its launch in 2016, Illumina Ventures has invested in over 30 startups. Illumina is an anchor limited partner in the fund, according to a June 20 Illumina Ventures news release.

Illumina will provide startups with technical guidance and access to sequencing platforms. The new program builds upon the previous Illumina Accelerator project.

"Illumina's Accelerator program for seed stage companies helped launch 74 companies and attracted over $1.2B in third party investments over 15 funding cycles," Illumina Chief Technology Officer Alex Aravanis said in the release. "Based on this legacy, we believe the time is right to evolve the accelerator program by partnering with Illumina Ventures, in order to create an even bigger impact on the genomics startup industry."