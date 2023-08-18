How UC San Diego is reducing administrative burden

About 100 UC San Diego Health clinicians are using AI tools to help them with administrative work, local news outlet CBS 8 reported Aug. 18.

The degenerative AI tools help clinicians draft online messages and create documents, such as insurance appeals letters. After the tool generates the message, clinicians review it and include a note informing the patient that AI was involved.

In February, UC San Diego Health received a $22 million gift to expand its center of innovation and study of AI.

"The challenge is time because we rarely have the time to sit down and type or dictate all of those messages," Chris Longhurst, MD, UC San Diego's chief medical and chief digital officer told CBS 8. "So if the chatbot can come up with draft messages that are close to what you would want to do 90 percent to 95 percent of the time, it's saving the physician time and potentially after-hours work."