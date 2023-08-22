How Moffitt Cancer Center is using smart rooms

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center McKinley Hospital has outfitted all of its patient rooms with smart televisions and digital whiteboards through a partnership with pCare.

Each room in the new 10-story building also includes Room Connect, a digital door display that shows patient information at the entrance of the room. Additionally, the smart televisions have casting capabilities that allow patients to pair their personal devices with the pCare network, according to an Aug. 22 pCare news release.

The hospital admitted its first patient on July 31.

"Using pCare's technology, we're delivering unparalleled patient-centered care that encompasses the needs of patients and caregivers," said Christine Alvero, vice president of Hospital Operations at Moffitt McKinley Hospital. "The technology provides seamless integration with our existing systems and improves the overall inpatient experience for both patients and team members."