Hoag to use AI profiling to expedite cancer care for patients

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag will use AI-based molecular profiling technology to improve the delivery of cancer patient care and outcomes.

The health system will use AI-based molecular profiling technology from biotech company Imagene to advance research for personalized cancer care, according to an Aug. 15 press release from Hoag.

"Traditional molecular biomarker testing is expensive and can take weeks for patients to receive their results," said David Braxton, MD, chief of molecular pathology services at Hoag Family Cancer Institute. "Imagene's AI-based biomarker detection shows great promise for significantly reducing the waiting time for patients to begin targeted therapies."

Dr. Braxton said he expects this kind of technology to be deployed at every U.S.-based hospital, as it can lead to better and earlier cancer care for patients.