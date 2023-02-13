GSA launches healthcare AI competition

The U.S. General Services Administration has launched a healthcare artificial intelligence competition focused on startups that can create practical solutions that can help federal agencies provide medical care.

The competition, dubbed Applied AI Healthcare Challenge, will have participants compete for four $25,000 prizes and is looking for companies creating AI-based tools for mental health, addiction, equity, supply chain and cancer, according to a Feb. 9 release from the U.S. General Services Administration.

Specifically, the competition calls on large and small organizations, women-owned, minority-owned, small disadvantaged, and service-disabled veteran-owned small companies to participate.

Submissions are due March 20 and winners will be announced May 12.