Gene-editing spinoff led by Mass General Brigham veterans

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston has spun off a gene-editing diagnostics company aiming to partner with pharma companies to create new therapies that use the technology.

SeQure Dx emerged from stealth mode with tech developed at the hospital and Harvard Medical School, also in Boston, and funding raised in a 2021 $17.5 million series A round.

"Evaluating potential off-target edits created by these therapies plays an enormous role in the advancement of safe and effective gene editing," said SeQure Dx co-founder Keith Joung, MD, PhD, the endowed chair of pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital, in a Nov. 16 news release from the spinoff. "It's crucial to define any potential off-target edits from program discovery to eventual patient treatment, and SeQure Dx's comprehensive assay and data solutions does this using state-of-the-art methods."

The company's CEO, director and co-founder, Ellen Sheets, MD, is a former executive-in-residence at Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Somerville, Mass.-based health system. That fund participated in the 2021 investment round for SeQure Dx.