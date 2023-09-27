Federal health research agency unveils innovation network

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, is rolling out a national health innovation network with Dallas and Cambridge, Mass., as the first two hubs, the agency said Sept. 26.

Rather than centering its activities all in one city, ARPA-H is using a "hub-and-spoke" model in which three regional hubs will oversee specific focus areas aimed at improving health outcomes. Dallas will serve as the customer experience hub, focusing on developing accessible solutions to eliminate health disparities. Cambridge, Mass., will serve as an investor catalyst hub to accelerate the development of health solutions.

Numerous private, public and nonprofit organizations will serve as "spokes," conducting research alongside these regional hubs. Health systems involved in the effort include Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic; Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Orlando Health.

ARPA-H has not selected a location for a third operations hub, which will work with the federal government.

