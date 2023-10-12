Emory Healthcare to help forge universal digital health language

Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, plans to join software company Graphite's alliance of health systems that aims to create a common language for digital health.

Pending negotiations of definitive agreements, Emory Healthcare will join the alliance as a governing member, according to an Oct. 12 news release from Graphite.

Graphite's founding health systems are Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente; Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health; Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services; and St. Louis-based SSM Health.