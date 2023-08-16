Duke, Nference partner on precision medicine study

The Duke University Health System and School of Medicine partnered with Nference, a biotechnology software company, to launch a precision medicine study called OneDukeGen.

OneDukeGen will integrate genomic data and health information to discover connections between genetics, health and disease, aiming to enhance the understanding of hereditary disease susceptibilities.

The study will be led by Svati Shah, MD, associate dean of genomics at Duke University, and it will comprise 100,000 consenting Duke patients from various populations, according to an Aug. 15 news release from Durham, N.C.-based Duke University School of Medicine.