Digital health company raises $9M

Pair Team, a virtual care company that partners with health centers to treat Medicaid patients, raised $9 million in series A financing.

Using digital health tools, the company works to connect high-risk Medicaid patients with services such as housing coordination, groceries, medication management, virtual therapy and other primary care services. Pair plans to use the financing to expand its reach in California and eventually nationally, according to an Oct. 19 Pair news release.

Next Ventures led the financing round.

"Pair Team's hands-on approach is changing lives for thousands of Californians who are not able to access the care needed to better their health. Our virtual and community-based solution builds personal and meaningful relationships with our patients to help them regain trust in and access to the health care system," Neil Batlivala, CEO and co-founder of Pair Team, said in the news release.