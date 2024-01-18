Debate grows over generative AI for nurses at UCSF Health

San Francisco-based UCSF Health is implementing an AI model for nurses to enhance patient care and efficiency, but some staff members oppose the move.

According to a Jan. 16 San Francisco Examiner article, UCSF's aim is to reduce clinician workload to reduce burnout and allow more focus on patient-facing tasks. To that end, the new AI model will help to identify patient risk factors, reduce bottlenecks in the hospital and potentially match patients with the nurse most well-suited to their needs, said Kay Burke, BSN, RN, chief nursing informatics officer at UCSF Health.

Though these possibilities are being discussed, they are not close to being implemented. Currently, the model is being used to help nurses navigate benefits and leave on the inside of the system. The model has been dubbed 'Versa', and acts like UCSF's version of ChatGPT. To make the model more secure, the system has developed Versa in-house. It has only been adopted by a few centers in the system for HR-related issues as of now.

Some nurses have voiced their opposition to Versa's use in hospitals. Michelle Mahon, assistant director of nursing practice at National Nurses United, which is affiliated with the California Nurses Association, the union representing UCSF, says that AI will de-individualize care. Ms. Mahon's concern is that a specialized practice will be automated, and patients will suffer.

The technology is also capable of making errors and perpetuating biases in the healthcare system. Ms. Burke says the system is aware of this, and is taking steps to safeguard the practice and keep patients from harm.