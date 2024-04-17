Cleveland Clinic launches women's health center

Cleveland Clinic is launching a new research center dedicated to women's health.

The Women's Comprehensive Health and Research Center will focus on access, connectivity, education, research and innovation aimed at ensuring women can access care, according to an April 17 news release from Cleveland Clinic. The facility is available to patients in Ohio and Michigan with plans to expand to Florida.

The Women's Comprehensive Health and Research Center will also bring together specialities such as behavioral health, breast health and cardiovascular care.

Maria Shriver, founder of the Women's Alzheimer's Movement Prevention and Research Center at Cleveland Clinic, will serve as the chief visionary and strategic adviser of the new center, the release said.