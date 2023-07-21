Atrium Health adds 1st strategic partner to innovation district

Siemens Healthineers is Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health's first strategic partner for its $1.5 billion innovation district, dubbed "The Pearl," Charlotte Observer reported July 21.

As a strategic partner, Siemens Healthineers will "provide medical imaging technology, support curriculum development and enhance the overall educational experience for the surgeons and their teams who visit the new medical learning center of excellence," according to a July 9 press release from Atrium.

"We will support the launch of this globally recognized medical education center that will provide the latest in surgical training," Dave Pacitti, Siemens Healthineers president and head of the Americas told the publication.

Joining Siemens Healthineers will be the international surgical training institute, IRCAD North America, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atrium Health.

IRCAD will establish its North American headquarters within The Pearl.