7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships: Northwell, Apple & more 

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating innovation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Hospital inked a deal to share deidentified patient data with medical image processing platform developer IQ-AI Limited.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, venture studio firm 25Madison and Apollo Global Management launched a joint venture to form a healthcare technology incubator.

3. Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based Contessa, an acute care company, inked a joint hospital-at-home venture.

4. Amazon partnered with clinical communication platform Vocera Communications to develop a HIPAA-eligible Alexa skill for hospitals to enable patients to submit voice requests to their clinics via the device.

5. Tempus, an artificial intelligence-powered precision medicine company, and Epic are teaming up to roll out large-panel genomic sequencing testing across the EHR giant's network.

6. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Apple partnered to deploy an iPad app that provides medical professionals trauma care insights in real time.

7. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health is partnering with at-home care provider DispatchHealth to launch a hospital-at-home program.