6 health systems using GPT and AI tools

The buzz around OpenAI tools, including GPT, has bled into the healthcare sector, and some hospitals have begun using ChatGPT in their day-to-day work.
Here are six systems using ChatGPT:
- Boston Children's Hospital is hiring an artificial intelligence prompt engineer to work with models like ChatGPT.
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC is using ChatGPT to create more personalized care for patients.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, Charleston S.C.-based MUSC Health, North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital and Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare utilize Notable, a GPT technology tool, to detect missed diagnoses, comorbidities, lapsed insurance cards and other care gaps.