4 key ways HHS is using AI

While HHS works to set regulations and guidelines for artificial intelligence's use in healthcare, the agency is also putting the technology to work in its own day-to-day operations, according to a Dec. 20 Politico report.

The news outlet cited a report from the Government Affordability Office that found HHS is among the top agencies using AI, behind NASA and the Commerce and Energy departments.

Four key ways HHS is employing AI, per the report:

The FDA is using an AI platform to draft clinical study reports. The platform is trained on data from 1,500 trials and is able to decipher study design and interpret results.

A spokesperson with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response said AI is being used in several programs, one of which is called EmPOWER and gives first responders a voice-controlled app that tells them how many Medicare beneficiaries have electricity-dependent medical devices in their area.

The National Institutes of Health is using a tool to rank research grant applications based on priority level, allowing the NIH to review highly ranked applications first.