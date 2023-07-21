18 companies in University Hospitals' portfolio

Noah Schwartz -

Cleveland-based University Hospitals' venture capital arm has invested in a diverse array of companies, from telemedicine platforms to companies aiding with blood transfusion.

Here are the 18 companies in University Hospitals Venture's portfolio:

  1. Augment Therapy
  2. Axuall
  3. Babyscripts
  4. Conversa
  5. Hemaptics
  6. Lucid Diagnostics
  7. Picture Health
  8. Prima Medical
  9. Renalis
  10. RightFlow Medical
  11. riskLD
  12. Roundtrip
  13. ScriptDrop
  14. STAQ Pharma
  15. TailorMed
  16. The Ureteral Stent Company
  17. ValCor
  18. Xplorgo

