18 companies in University Hospitals' portfolio

Cleveland-based University Hospitals' venture capital arm has invested in a diverse array of companies, from telemedicine platforms to companies aiding with blood transfusion.
Here are the 18 companies in University Hospitals Venture's portfolio:
- Augment Therapy
- Axuall
- Babyscripts
- Conversa
- Hemaptics
- Lucid Diagnostics
- Picture Health
- Prima Medical
- Renalis
- RightFlow Medical
- riskLD
- Roundtrip
- ScriptDrop
- STAQ Pharma
- TailorMed
- The Ureteral Stent Company
- ValCor
- Xplorgo