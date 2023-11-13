This state saw a 193% increase in C. auris cases in 1 year

Nevada has one of the highest C. auris rates in the country, and cases have grown 193% since November 2022, CBS affiliate KLAS reported Nov. 12.

In April, the CDC reported 16% of all C. auris cases were in Nevada, and record high cases for the state were reached in September and October. So far, 1,313 cases have been reported — 492 clinical cases and 821 "colonization" cases. In the same period last year, Nevada reported a total of 774 cases.

Here are five notes: