This state saw a 193% increase in C. auris cases in 1 year

Nevada has one of the highest C. auris rates in the country, and cases have grown 193% since November 2022, CBS affiliate KLAS reported Nov. 12.
In April, the CDC reported 16% of all C. auris cases were in Nevada, and record high cases for the state were reached in September and October. So far, 1,313 cases have been reported — 492 clinical cases and 821 "colonization" cases. In the same period last year, Nevada reported a total of 774 cases.
Here are five notes:
- The CDC found 42 sites, mostly in Southern Nevada, reported C. auris infections. Of those, 17 were acute-care hospitals, 15 were skilled nursing facilities and 10 were long-term acute-care hospitals.
- Clinical cases accounted for roughly 40% of cases.
- Winchester-based Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center reported 22% of the state's cases with 306 clinical and 190 colonization cases. Las Vegas-based Valley Hospital Medical Center reported 224 total cases.
- Of cases, 60% involved men and 87% of patients were at least 50 years old.
- There were C. auris cases reported in 28 states and the District of Columbia in 2022. Nevada had the highest number of cases, followed by California (359), Florida (349), New York (326), Illinois (276) and Texas (160).