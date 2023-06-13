St. Jude opens infectious disease research department

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., is creating a new department to study how infectious disease agents interact with human hosts.

The hospital has tapped Victor Torres, PhD, to serve as inaugural chair of the department, effective in July. Dr. Torres is an internationally renowned microbiologist and immunologist. He most recently served as the C.V. Starr Professor of Microbiology and director of the antimicrobial resistant pathogens program at New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

"Dr. Torres' expertise and leadership will help St. Jude build a world-class center where we can lead the way in innovation and breakthroughs to change the way infectious diseases are identified and treated, leading to the generation of much-needed therapies," J. Paul Taylor, MD, PhD, scientific director at St. Jude, said in a June 12 news release.

