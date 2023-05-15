Tentative deal averts physicians strike at 2 New York City hospitals

Members of the Committee of Interns and Residents at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals in New York City have reached a tentative agreement, averting a planned strike.

The union represents about 300 physicians, according to an May 15 CIR news release. The hospitals are part of MediSys Health Network.

Union members voted to authorize a strike in April. On May 1, workers submitted notice for a three-day strike and provided their employer with a second notice on May 7 for a two-day strike, for a total of what would have been a five-day strike beginning May 15, according to the union release. The tentative deal averts the strike.

"This agreement is one that will ensure that our class and future generations of resident doctors at MediSys are protected in the event of a public health emergency, while prioritizing both the community's healthcare needs and our training," Neha Ravi, DO, a first-year family medicine resident at Jamaica Hospital, said in the union release.

According to the CIR, the three-year tentative deal includes 18 percent salary increases over the life of the contract as well as "wins on the physicians' core demands on patient loads and out-of-title work."

Becker's reached out to the hospitals and will update this story if comment is received.








