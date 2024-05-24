Ascension nurses reach tentative agreement, averting strike

Teamsters 332 has reached a tentative labor contract with Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich.

The union represents nurses at the hospital.

Union members had planned to strike on May 24 but withdrew their strike notice upon working out the tentative agreement, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's.

A post on the union's Facebook page said nurses are scheduled to vote on the tentative deal in early June. If approved, the contract will cover about 800 nurses, according to ABC12.

"Out of respect for the ratification process, we will not speak to details of the agreement until Teamsters Local 332 has a chance to meet with their membership to review the proposed contract and host the necessary ratification vote," the hospital's statement said.

"We look forward to successful ratification of the agreement."

Ascension Genesys Hospital is part of St. Louis-based Ascension, which includes approximately 134,000 associates, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, according to its website.