Talks break down over Connecticut hospitals

Talks between state officials and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health over its proposed purchase of three Connecticut hospitals have broken down as the sides failed to agree on whether to keep such discussions confidential, according to an Oct. 17 CT Mirror report.

The development comes shortly after Yale New Haven asked for $80 million in state government support for the transaction to take place.

The talks breakdown could expedite a decision by the state on certificate of need requirements for the transaction to occur, the report said.

Yale New Haven is also seeking to reduce the original $435 million purchase price because of deteriorating conditions at the three hospitals owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

No information was available on when the CON decision will be determined, the report said.