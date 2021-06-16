Renown, U of Nevada 50-year clinical affiliation OK'd

Nevada will get its first fully integrated health system after the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and Renown Health in Reno got approval to affiliate.

The 50-year clinical affiliation agreement was approved by the Nevada System of Higher Education June 11. The approval comes after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed into law a bill that allows the education board to enter into an agreement to affiliate with a publicly or privately owned medical facility.

The affiliation will create new clinical services for the community and training programs for medical students. It will also increase patients' access to clinical trials.



Renown Health and the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine first announced their affiliation plans in August 2020.