Renown Health to partner with U of Nevada med school

Renown Health and the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine said Aug. 26 that they will develop plans for a long-term partnership aimed at enhancing Nevada's medical education system.

Under the partnership, the Reno, Nev.-based health system and medical school would work together on new plans to improve physician recruitment and access to new care models. The organizations said they will also further invest in clinical research.

Renown Health and the Reno School of Medicine have already executed a letter of intent. They expect a final agreement with details of the arrangement to be signed by the year's end.

The new partnership adds to decades of collaboration between the organizations.

Read more here.

More articles on physicians:

The new physician training environment: How medical schools are navigating students' return

Texas Medical Board warns physicians touting deceptive COVID-19 treatments

UC San Diego faced 'serious morale problems' among physicians before targeted changes, report finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.