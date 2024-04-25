Queens Health System to buy psychiatric hospital from Sutter

Honolulu-based Queen's Health System plans to complete its acquisition of an 88-bed psychiatric hospital from Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health later this year.

Queen's has signed a letter of intent to acquire Kahi Mohala psychiatric hospital, which is in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, from Sutter Health. Signing of the letter activates a due diligence process that is expected to take several months, Queen's told HawaiiNewsNow in an April 25 report.

Kahi Mohala is the only standalone, nonprofit psychiatric hospital in Hawaii. It opened in 1988 and provides care for adults and children.

"In the next few months, Queen's will engage in the due diligence process and complete any Certificate of Need requirements," the health system told the news outlet. "Queen's and Sutter Health will work closely together on the seamless transition of services for patients and their families and will support employees throughout the transition process."

Terms of the agreement are confidential, though Queen's has said it plans to offer employment to 250 employees at the psychiatric hospital as part of the deal. The acquisition plans were first announced in 2022.

Earlier this month, Queen's completed its acquisition of Wahiawa (Hawaii) General Hospital.