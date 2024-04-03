The Queen's Health System acquires Hawaii hospital

The Queen's Health System in Honolulu has purchased Wahiawa (Hawaii) General Hospital.

The health system entered an asset purchase agreement to acquire the hospital last November.

The nonprofit hospital's board, providers, administration and employees were part of the process during Queen's acquisition, according to an April 3 news release.

WGH hospital temporarily closed its emergency department March 18 due to heating, ventilation and air conditioning issues.

"Queen's plans to immediately renovate and strengthen the Emergency Department and diagnostic services," Robin Kalohelani, RN, regional vice president of operations, central and associate chief nursing officer of the Queen's Medical Center — West Oahu, said in the release. "Because Queen's Medical Center — Wahiawa is the nearest emergency department for the residents of Wahiawa, Central O'ahu and the North Shore, this will be our initial priority."

Queen's hopes to reopen the ED this summer.

The community will also have access to more providers, services and specialists through the health system's acquisition. Queen's has also offered employment to almost 100 WGH employees and has encouraged existing hospital employees to look at other opportunities within the health system.