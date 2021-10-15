Hospital M&A update: 11 deals involving Jefferson Health, AdventHealth + more

Eleven transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since Oct. 1:

1. Boston Children's wants to acquire Franciscan Children's in move to upgrade mental healthcare

Boston Children's Hospital hopes to enhance mental healthcare services by acquiring Brighton, Mass.-based Franciscan Children's Hospital, the organizations announced Oct. 12.

2. Michigan health system to join Marshfield Clinic

Dickinson County Healthcare, a single-hospital system with several clinics based in Iron Mountain, Mich., plans to join Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

3. SSM Health ditches deal to sell Missouri hospital to Quorum

St. Louis-based SSM Health has abandoned its plan to sell a Missouri hospital to Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health.

4. OSF HealthCare buys stake in Kindred hospital, renames it

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare received approval from the state to acquire a majority ownership stake in Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare's long-term care hospital in Peoria.

5. Jefferson Health, Einstein Healthcare finalize merger, create 18-hospital system

More than three years after signing a letter of intent to merge, Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network have finalized the deal.

6. Beacon Health System adds 8th hospital, expands to Michigan with acquisition

South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System finalized an agreement to buy Three Rivers (Mich.) Health, a nonprofit community hospital with 60 beds.

7. Lifespan, Care New England say merger on track despite increased scrutiny from regulators

Despite tough scrutiny from state and federal regulators, the merger between two Providence, R.I.-based health systems — Lifespan and Care New England — is on track.

8. 200-bed hospital joins Penn Highlands Healthcare

Monongahela Valley Hospital, a 200-bed facility in Wickerham Manor-Fisher, Pa., joined DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

9. North Carolina system joins UNC Health

Blue Ridge HealthCare and UNC Health finalized their Management Services Agreement, UNC Health said Oct. 1.

10. AdventHealth acquires 230-bed Georgia hospital from HCA

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said Oct. 1 that it finalized an acquisition of a 230-bed Georgia hospital and its related businesses from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

11. 170-bed Alabama hospital joins Huntsville Hospital System

Highlands Medical Center, a 170-bed hospital in Scottsboro, Ala., joined Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System on Oct. 1.