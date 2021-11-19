Hospital M&A update: 10 recent deals

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since Nov. 1.

1. CommonSpirit eyes sale of 14 hospitals

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is in discussions to negotiate an affiliation agreement to transfer ownership of 14 Midwest hospitals, according to financial documents released Nov. 16.

2. Ballad to acquire full ownership of Virginia hospital

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health purchased the remaining 20 percent ownership of Marion, Va.-based Smyth County Community Hospital for $33.7 million from the Smyth County Community Foundation.

3. Connecticut health system explores joining Covenant Health

Day Kimball Healthcare, a health system based in Putnam, Conn., inked an agreement to explore joining Tewksbury, Mass.-based Covenant Health.

4. Regulators kick off review of Lifespan-Care New England merger

The merger application between Lifespan and Care New England — both based in Providence, R.I. — has been completed and will go under review by the state attorney general's office and the Rhode Island Department of Health on Nov. 17, the office said Nov. 16.

5. ECU, Vidant advance plan to create new academic health system brand

East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health — both in Greenville, N.C. — advanced their plan Nov. 12 to create a new health system brand in eastern North Carolina.

6. Tenet strikes $1.2B surgery center deal

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and one of its subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

7. Ellis Medicine, St. Peter's take step toward merger

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine and Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners signed a provider transition agreement, which will make 170 Ellis providers employees of St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates.

8. Cincinnati Children's acquires River Hills Pediatrics, expands into northern Kentucky

Cincinnati Children's is expanding into northern Kentucky by acquiring River Hills Pediatrics, a physician practice that has offices in Alexandria, Southgate and Florence.

9. HCA finalizes sale of 47 Brookdale home health, hospice, therapy locations

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare finalized its deal to sell 47 Brookdale Health Care Services agencies to Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group.



10. 25-bed hospital to join WVU Health System

Grant Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed hospital in Petersburg, W.Va., inked a letter of intent to join the West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown.