Tenet strikes $1.2B surgery center deal

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and one of its subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

Under the agreement, Tenet and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International will acquire ownership interests in 92 ambulatory surgery centers and related ambulatory support services for approximately $1.2 billion. Of the 92 ASCs, 16 of them are under development and have not yet opened.

Under the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, SurgCenter and USPI will also enter into an agreement to develop at least 50 centers over a five-year period.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this transformative transaction and partnership, which builds upon USPI's position as a premier growth partner and SCD's track record of developing high-quality centers with leading physicians," Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Tenet Healthcare, said in a Nov. 8 news release. "By welcoming these centers into our company, USPI will maintain its reach as the largest ambulatory platform for musculoskeletal services, a high-growth service line."

Tenet said it expects the deal to generate strong financial returns.