Busy January kicks off 2023 M&A activity: 13 transactions to note

Here are 13 major hospital and healthcare merger and acquisition deals from January:
- Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Southeast Health signed a letter of intent Jan. 31 to merge with Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, a 42-hospital system.
- Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System signed an agreement Jan. 24 to merge in mid-2023.
- Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Cornerstone Healthcare on Jan. 23, adding 15 specialty hospitals and 3,000 providers to its network.
- Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems agreed to sell Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, W.Va., to Vandalia Health System, marking CHS' exit from West Virginia. CHS also sold Ronceverte-based Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in the state to Vanadalia's Charleston Area Medical Centre.
- Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics, increasing MultiCare's footprint to 12 acute care hospitals and adding 2,700 employees.
- Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine will acquire Welch (W.Va.) Community Hospital after McDowell County authorities approved the takeover. The financially struggling hospital had been a "drain on the county" and the state in recent years, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Jan. 11.
- Concord, Calif.-based John Muir Health entered into a definitive agreement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare to acquire sole ownership of San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. John Muir had held a 49 percent stake in the 123-bed hospital but will buy the remaining 51 percent held by Tenet for approximately $142.5 million.
- Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System will acquire Habersham Medical Center in Demorest, Ga., in 2023 after a deal was finalized Jan. 10.
- University of Chicago Medicine and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth closed their joint venture, leaving UChicago Medicine with controlling interest in four Illinois AdventHealth hospitals. The agreement took effect Jan. 1.
- HCA's Medical City Healthcare, based in Dallas, is in exclusive acquisition talks with Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System.
- Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health System finalized their merger plan, creating a five-hospital system serving approximately 750,000 patients that is projected to bring in $1 billion in revenue annually.
- LCMC Health finalized its $150 million purchase of three Louisiana hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare on Jan. 3, bringing its total to nine.