5 recent health system deals by the numbers

Five deals between two health systems have been recently announced or completed in the last couple months.

Below is a breakdown of these deals by the numbers, as reported on by Becker's:

1. NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst merge into 9-hospital system

The players: Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem and Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health.

The deal in a sentence: NorthShore and Edward-Elmhurst have finalized their merger.

The numbers: The two organizations are now a nine-hospital system, the third largest in Illinois. It expects total revenue to exceed $5 billion in the first year of operation, and both systems will donate $100 million to their respective communities.

2. LifePoint completes acquisition of Kindred, launches new company

The players: Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare.

The deal in a sentence: LifePoint acquired Kindred and launched a healthcare company called ScionHealth.

The numbers: ScionHealth includes 79 hospital campuses in 25 states, comprising 61 long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 community hospitals and associated health systems from LifePoint. It also expands LifePoint's network to more than 65 hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and more than 170 additional healthcare sites.

3. Intermountain, SCL Health ink definitive agreement to merge

The players: Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health.

The deal in a sentence: The two organizations signed a definitive agreement to merge.

The numbers: The combined system would have 33 hospitals and 385 clinics in six states. It would employ more than 58,000 people and provide health insurance to about 1 million people.

4. SCL Health, Acadia form joint venture to build 144-bed behavioral health facility

The players: Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare.

The deal in a sentence: The two organizations have formed a joint venture.

The numbers: The deal will build a 144-bed, freestanding behavioral health hospital in the Denver area.

5. Atlantic Health System acquires majority stake in CentraState

The players: Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System and Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

The deal in a sentence: Through the deal, Atlantic Health is the majority corporate member of CenterState.

The numbers: The deal makes Atlantic Health an eight-hospital system. Atlantic Health has pledged to invest $135 million in capital for CentraState's clinical services, physician network and infrastructure.