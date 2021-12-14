SCL Health, Acadia form joint venture to build 144-bed behavioral health facility

Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare have formed a joint venture, which will build a 144-bed freestanding behavioral health hospital in the Denver area.

The facility will have both inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services and is slated to open in the middle of 2023, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the two organizations.

"We are very pleased to partner with Acadia to enhance access to behavioral healthcare for our patients in Denver and the surrounding communities," said Lydia Jumonville, president and CEO of SCL Health. "This new hospital will continue our legacy of compassionate, high-quality behavioral health services. We are committed to meeting the rapidly growing demand for behavioral health services in the communities and chose Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and of operating inpatient behavioral health services."