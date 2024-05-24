Physician assistant work-life balance in 13 numbers

More than 28% of physician assistants reported being dissatisfied with their work-life balance, Medscape reported May 24.

The findings come from a survey of nearly 86,000 physician assistants and quantitative data from 2023 National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Here are 12 more stats about physician assistants' work-life balance and burnout:

Those who reported being unsatisfied with work-life balance were nearly threefold more likely to be burned out.

The main contributors to burnout for physician assistants was too many bureaucratic tasks (57%) and lack of respect (43%).

High satisfaction for physician associates was most common among those younger than 30, with 53% of physician assistants who had worked from 0-10 years being satisfied with their work-life balance.

PAs who reported higher satisfaction with work-life balance showed lower income ranges.

Men were 29% more likely to be satisfied with work-life balance than women. "Given that women constitute 71.2% of the PA profession, employers may need to consider accommodations to help PAs better balance work and family life moving forward," the report said.

Physician assistants with a doctorate were 12% more likely to be satisfied than those with a master's degree.

The lower likelihood of work-life balance was associated with those who carried educational debt, saw more than 40 patients weekly or worked more than 30 hours a week.