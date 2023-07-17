Wyoming hospital CFO named president-elect of financial healthcare group

Tami Love, CFO of Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, is to be the next president of Wyoming's chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, according to a July 13 article by the hospital's marketing director published in the Green River Star.

Ms. Love will take up the president role in the 2024-25 period while helping the new president, Darcy Robertson, in her role, the report said. Ms. Robertson is CFO of Lovell-based North Big Horn Hospital District.

The Healthcare Financial Management Association is dedicated to those working in financial areas of healthcare and has more than 100,000 members, according to its website.