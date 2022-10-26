Where 82 hospital CEOs exited their roles

An Oct. 26 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report showed that CEOs across all industries are leaving their jobs at younger ages. It also showed that 82 hospital CEOs have left their roles in the first nine months of the year, up about 4 percent from the 79 recorded by the same point last year. Of those 82 exits, nine were in Florida, the most of any state, according to data provided to Becker's by Challenger, a global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm.

Here is a breakdown of the 82 exits by state, according to Challenger. The list is in descending order by number of exits.

Florida — 9

California — 6

Illinois — 6

Michigan — 6

Texas — 6

Colorado — 4

Louisiana — 3

Missouri — 3

Pennsylvania — 3

Virginia — 3

Washington — 3

Alabama — 2

Georgia — 2

Iowa — 2

Indiana — 2

Massachusetts — 2

Maryland — 2

Nebraska — 2

New York — 2

Oregon — 2

Idaho — 1

Kansas — 1

Kentucky — 1

Mississippi — 1

North Carolina — 1

New Hampshire — 1

New Mexico — 1

Nevada — 1

Oklahoma — 1

Rhode Island — 1

South Dakota — 1

Vermont — 1