Walmart names new health and wellness exec: 5 details

Cheryl Pegus, MD, will lead Walmart's healthcare division in her new role as executive vice president of health and wellness, effective Dec. 21.

Five details:

1. Dr. Pegus joins Walmart from her most recent position as CMO and president of consumer health solutions at health insurance company Cambia Health Solutions, where she oversaw clinical and consumer strategy.

2. Dr. Pegus served as the first CMO at Walgreens and has also worked at Pfizer, where she helped develop clinical protocols and early disease management programs. She also led wellness and predictive analytics initiatives at Aetna as the insurer's head of clinical products.

3. Dr. Pegus worked in private practice for several years as a cardiologist; she earned her medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.

4. A member of the American Heart Association's board, Dr. Pegus is also the immediate past board chair for the Association of Black Cardiologists.

5. Walmart Health & Wellness comprises more than 4,700 pharmacies, more than 3,400 vision centers, Walmart Health centers, digital health capabilities and insurance services.

